Our Lady of the Rockies: Take a look inside

SHAWN NEWTON-MTN
Posted at 12:34 PM, Aug 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-28 14:40:43-04

BUTTE — It's easy to see the Our Lady Of The Rockies statue as she towers 90 feet tall on the East Ridge overlooking Butte.

But it's not as common to get a look at the memorials and tributes that are inside the fourth-tallest statue in the United States.

MTN reporter John Emeigh shows us around:

Our Lady of the Rockies: Take a look inside

