Out and About: Take those kids fishing!

Temperatures are warming up, the days are getting longer and the ice is melting off our lakes and ponds so, it's time to grab the family and head out to enjoy all the fishing opportunities that Montana has to offer.

After a long cold winter maybe your fishing plans got put on hold for a bit. If you have younger kids just getting out on the ice didn’t seem like a great option, but now we are warming up, so it's time to head back out.

For people with younger kids, there are three main factors that are going to ensure a good fishing trip. Number 1, easy access, not too long of a hike. Number 2, close by and not too long of a drive. Number 3, a good chance of catching some fish.

There’s a wide variety right in the Missoula area for both kids and families. We have Frenchtown Pond at Frenchtown State Park which is a great place to fish for a variety of species. We have McCormick Park which is the Missoula Kids Pond. That’s right in the middle of town, excellent opportunities for kids. Then we have Beavertail Pond which is one of our more popular fisheries. Which offers a wide variety of species. So those are the immediate areas, but we have several throughout the region," explained Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Fisheries Manager Pat Saffel.

So, if you're not in the Missoula area — or you’re taking a trip to an unfamiliar part of the state, or are just not very good at catching fish — the best place to find all your fishing information is at https://fwp.mt.gov/fish.

“We really like to steer people to fish MT, which is a website that has stocking information, different regulations on different species in these locations. So that is a one-stop place to better understand what the fishing opportunities are at all these locations," Saffel said.

So grab your pole, head to your favorite fishing spot, and begin making memories that will last forever.

There are also some events taking place in Missoula that might be of interest this weekend.

Music lovers should check out Jazzoula where musicians ranging from high school to professionals showcasing their musical talents. Jazzoula runs through this Sunday at a new location at the ZACC showroom in downtown Missoula. Tickets are available at https://www.zootownarts.org/ or at the door. All ages are welcome.

Round up your family and friends and “let’s spring up and show up for the University of Montana rodeo.” UM’s Spring Rodeo is this Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Missoula County Fairgrounds. There will be eight college rodeo teams and nine events that showcase cowgirls and cowboys. Tickets will be $10 at the gate and all seating is general admission. Kids three and under will be free.

After two years off, Forestry Day returns to the historic Fort Missoula to celebrate the timber industry. The event runs from 9:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday. Entry fees are $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for students or $10 for families. For more information go to: www.forestrydays.com or www.fortmissoulamuseum.org .