Owners plan to rebuild after Montana drive-in theatre goes up in flames

LAUREL — After 17 years of showing movies, what remains of the Amusement Park Drive-In screen is rubble. It was destroyed by a fire Monday evening, leaving its owners scrambling to figure out what’s next.

“It hits you hard watching it fall,” said the owner’s daughter, Jenny Cooke, on Tuesday.

Her childhood memories were gone in seconds. The Cooke family built the drive-in back in 2004, when Cooke was 10 years old.

“It was 18 years of our life that burned,” she said.

Cooke says an electrical fire burned the 70-year-old screen down. The family moved it to Laurel from Cody, Wyoming, and says screens like this are all but impossible to insure.

“The screen is all wood, old wood, inside and I mean it just went up like a candle,” said Riley Cooke, Jenny's father and the owner of the Amusement Park Drive-In.

Alina Hauter/MTN News

Riley says the Laurel and Billings fire departments poured more than 50,000 gallons of water on the screen, but the flames kept growing.

Up until Monday, the Cookes had been cleaning up the drive-in to restore her to her former glory. However, they were unable to insure the screen because of its age, so a reopening will be difficult.

“We’ve been working really hard at cleaning the place up, getting it all fixed back up. And to have this happen without insurance is going to be a setback for us,” said Riley.

He believes it will cost around $300,000 to rebuild the screen and fix damage to the building where the screen fell.

They hope to rebuild but don’t want to feel obligated to do it - so they’re asking the community to avoid collecting donations.

“I still don’t want the GoFundMe money, I don’t want that. We’ll do it ourselves if we can,” said Riley.

He just hopes the drive-in gave families as much joy as it gave his own.

Alina Hauter/MTN News

“This is our feel-good thing. We love this. We do it as a family, we come out here, we have fun,” he said.

As for the theater’s historic screen, Riley says there is a silver lining.

“Honestly this one wasn’t very good, because you could see little lines in the picture,” said Riley .

It gives him the motivation to rebuild an even better screen.

“If it’s gone at least there’s one good thing: I can do the next one correct because cuz I sure did the last one wrong,” he said.

Of course, customers didn’t mind as they were there for the experience, just like the Cooke family hoped. “It was a family thing from start to finish,” said Jenny.



