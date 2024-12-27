Pablo man dies in shooting in Lake County

MISSOULA — A 31-year-old Pablo man was shot and killed on Wednesday, December 25, 2024, in what police are calling a "disturbance" in Polson.

The Polson Police Department reports that Lake County 911 took several calls about a shooting in the area of 11th Avenue West.

Polson Police, Lake County Sheriff's deputies, and Flathead Tribal Police officers responded and found 31-year-old Sheldon Fisher had died after being shot during a disturbance involving several people.

According to police, arrests were made on Wednesday, including the arrest of the suspected shooter, whose name has not yet been released.

Polson Police are investigating the incident, along with the Lake County Coroner and Sheriff's Office.

We will update you if we get more information.