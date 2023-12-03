Palestinian flag removed from Bozeman Christmas display

BOZEMAN — A crew from the Bozeman Fire Department removed a Palestinian flag that had been attached to one of the iconic Christmas Spider decorations downtown.

The flag was removed late Sunday morning.

The flag, which was lit up with lights, flew throughout Saturday night's Christmas Stroll, sparking fierce online comments, debate and observations.

Edgar Cedillo - MTN NEWS Palestinian flag attached to downtown Bozeman Christmas decoration.

Bozeman's Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham told MTN News that the flag was not a city-sanctioned decoration and the information had been passed to city leaders, including the mayor and city manager after he was contacted by Rabbi Chaim Bruk with the Chabad Lubavitch of Montana.

Cunningham told MTN that his best guess about how the flag was placed was that someone went up on the roof and used one of the guy wires for the spider to hang the flag.