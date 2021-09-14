Paraglider rescued after crashing in Bridger foothills

BOZEMAN — A paraglider was rescued after flying too low while descending from the launch point above the “M” in Bozeman on Sunday, September 12, 2021.

The pilot snagged a tree, resulting in a back injury from the crash. The pilot made phone contact with other paragliders who called 911.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office said that due to the mechanism of injury, an air extraction was necessary from the mountain terrain.

Gallatin County Search and Rescue responded with a ground team to make initial contact with the patient, as well as a helicopter team to coordinate a “short-haul” from the crash location to an ambulance at Sypes Canyon trailhead.

The patient was taken to Bozeman Deaconess Hospital, where they received further treatment for their injuries.

In the news release, Sheriff Dan Springer urged people to call for help in the case of an emergency, noting that a direct call to 911 provides instantaneous information updates to first responders as well as a precise location of the incident.