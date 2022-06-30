Video: Paraglider rescued after crashing on 'M' Trail in Bozeman

A paraglider was rescued on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, after crashing near the M Trailhead in Bozeman, according to the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office said in a news release that the paraglider caught a gust of wind and lost control of one wing around 9:15 a.m, resulting in a hard crash just below the M.

The paraglider was in severe pain due to several injuries, according to the release.

Gallatin County Sheriff's Search and Rescue initially responded with a ground crew, later calling in the Heli team due to the nature of the patient's injuries.

A "short haul" operation brought the paraglider from the crash site to an ambulance at the trailhead parking lot.

The paraglider was taken to Bozeman Deaconess Hospital and received further treatment for injuries.

No other details, including the paraglider's current condition, have been released. We will update you if we get more information.

