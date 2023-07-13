Pavement preservation work underway near Armington Junction

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) and VSS International Inc. will be completing pavement preservation work between Armington Junction and Raynesford along US Highway 87 (US 87).

Crews will begin work rehabilitating approximately ten miles of road along US 87, east of Armington Junction. Work will include scrub sealing, rut filling, and adding new pavement markings. A scrub seal is a mixture of asphalt and crushed rock placed on a pavement surface to extend the life of the roadway and improve the driving surface.

Crews will also rehabilitate and resurface nine bridge decks within the project area. The rehabilitation will include repairs and safety enhancements to each bridge deck.

“The traveling public should have a seamless ride on Montana’s roadways. This project will extend the service life of this roadway and its bridges for years to come,” said MDT Great Falls District Administrator Jim Wingerter.

Travelers can expect short delays and reduced speed limits. Flaggers and signal lights will be present to control traffic movement, along with single-lane restrictions. Work is scheduled to begin in mid-July and is expected to be complete by early fall.

MDT would like to remind drivers to watch for the ‘cone zone’ and workers on the highway when traveling during construction season. Road crews spend their days working a short distance from fast-moving vehicles. While they try to work safely, they count on motorists to pay attention, slow down, and be careful as traffic passes through work zones.



