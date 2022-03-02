Pedestrian dies after being hit by a bus in Missoula

MISSOULA — An investigation is underway after a person died after being hit by a bus in Missoula on Tuesday.

The pedestrian died following the incident that happened shortly after 6:45 p.m. at West Pine and Ryman streets near the Mountain Line Transfer Station.

Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Lydia Arnold confirmed that the accident involved a bus and pedestrian.

The preliminary investigation indicates the deceased pedestrian was intoxicated, according to a news release.

The name of the pedestrian has not yet been released.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6281.



