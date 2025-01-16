Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Helena

HELENA - A pedestrian from Missoula who was hit by a truck near the State Capitol was flown to Billings for medical care on Wednesday, January 15, 2025.

According to a GoFundMe account, Denver Henderson with the American Cancer Society was hit at the crosswalk on the corner of Montana Avenue and 5th Street at around 7:20 a.m.

He sustained a broken pelvis, broken ribs, and a collapsed lung.

He was life-flighted to Billings so that he could receive care at a Level 1 Trauma Center.

A GoFundMe has been created to help Henderson and his family while he recovers; click here if you would like to donate.

“While his injuries are serious, he is alert and his vitals are good,” said a statement on his GoFundMe.

Henderson was scheduled to testify before the Legislature and speak at a Medicaid expansion rally.

At this point, there is no word on whether the driver of the vehicle has been cited or is facing any charges.

We will update you if we get more information.

