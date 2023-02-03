Pentagon: object seen over Montana is a spy balloon from China

The Department of Defense says it is confident that a high-altitude balloon seen over Montana is a surveillance balloon from China, a senior defense official said Thursday.

Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley and Vice Chairman Gen. Christopher Grady recommended against taking "kinetic action" because of possible danger from falling debris, the defense official said.

Pentagon spokesman Brigadier Gen. Patrick Ryder said that the balloon is "currently traveling at an altitude well above commercial air traffic and does not present a military or physical threat to people on the ground."

All flights at Billings Logan International Airport were grounded Wednesday afternoon for about two hours as defense authorities weighed what to do about the balloon.

"You did see reports yesterday of a ground stop at Billings airport, and the mobilization of a number of assets including F-22 (fighter jets)...in the event that a decision was made to bring this down while it was over Montana. So we wanted to make sure we were coordinating with civil authorities to empty out the airspace around that potential area...It was the judgment of our military commanders that we didn't drive the risk down low enough that we didn't take the shot," the senior official said, according to a transcript of a briefing with reporters in Washington, D.C.

Silos that house nuclear intercontinental ballistic missiles operated by Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls are located across central and north-central Montana — and jet fighters were scrambled to be in a position to shoot the balloon down, according to CBS News.

While incidents like this have happened before, they've never lasted this long, according to a defense official. The U.S. has been tracking the balloon "for quite some time," as it entered U.S. continental airspace a couple of days ago, the official said.

The Pentagon's best assessment at the moment is that the balloon's surveillance capabilities are not a significant step up from what China is likely able to collect through other means like satellites in low earth orbit, according to a senior defense official. Out of an abundance of caution, the Pentagon has taken additional mitigation steps to protect certain sites.

A source familiar with the situation told CBS News that, when briefed on Wednesday, Mr. Biden had initially wanted to shoot down the balloon. But as he sought military options from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Milley and others, they advised against such action because of the risk to Americans on the ground.

Ryder said the U.S. government will continue to "track and monitor it closely."

Several people in the Billings area reported seeing the object in the sky Tuesday.

Viewer Video: object seen over Montana is a Chinese spy balloon

Victoria Hill, a city spokeswoman, said three flights experienced delays, including two inbound flights that were diverted and arrived in Billings late and an outbound United Airlines flight.

The city won't comment on the military's contention about the Chinese spy balloon, Hill said, referring all questions to the FAA.

A senior defense official said the balloon was large enough to potentially do damage on the ground if shot down, but the official declined to get into specifics on its exact size.



