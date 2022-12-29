Watch Now
People evacuated from ski lift at Whitefish Mountain Resort

Nathan Dugan
People being evacuated from a malfunctioning ski lift at Whitefish Mountain Resort on Dec. 28, 2022.
Posted at 9:20 AM, Dec 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-29 11:29:12-05

WHITEFISH - Mechanical issues with a ski lift at Whitefish Mountain Resort forced people to be evacuated on Wednesday.

Chairs 1 and 2 were closed following the incident.

According to a social media post by Whitefish Mountain Resort: "The mechanical issues we experienced yesterday presented a lot of challenges, and we appreciate everyone's patience and understanding as we worked through them."

Bruce Scott commented on the post: "I was one of the unlucky people stranded on chair 1. I've been skiing the Big Mountain 30-40 days a year for over 5 decades, and today is the first time I've been evacuated from a lift. It was bound to eventually happen. I've always been impressed with all of the resort's staff, and the ski patrol did a great job safely evacuating everyone."

Video from Nathan Dugan:

Evacuations from malfunctioning Whitefish ski lift

Maintenance crews were able to repair the problem and Whitefish Mountain Resort reports that the two lifts will be running again on Thursday. Chair 2 will begin running at 9 a.m. and Chair 1 will be operational at 9:30 a.m.

The latest information from Whitefish Mountain resort can be found here.

