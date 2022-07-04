Watch Now
Police investigating deadly stabbing in Billings

Posted at 8:41 AM, Jul 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-04 11:00:06-04

A person died after being stabbed in Billings on Sunday, July 3, 2022.

The Billings Police Department said that officers responded at 9:26 p.m. to a report of a stabbing at 215 South 27th Street.

The victim was taken to a hospital and later died from injuries sustained.

The name of the victim has not been released at this point.

Police did not say whether a suspect has been identified or apprehended, but noted that that there is "no threat to the public at this time."

We will update you if we get more information.

