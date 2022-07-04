Police investigating deadly stabbing in Billings

A person died after being stabbed in Billings on Sunday, July 3, 2022.
The Billings Police Department said that officers responded at 9:26 p.m. to a report of a stabbing at 215 South 27th Street.
The victim was taken to a hospital and later died from injuries sustained.
The name of the victim has not been released at this point.
Police did not say whether a suspect has been identified or apprehended, but noted that that there is "no threat to the public at this time."
22-44739 - At 2126 hours on 7/3/22, BPD officers responded to a stabbing at 215 South 27th St. The victim was transported to the hospital and later succumbed to injuries. No threat to the public at this time. Investigation ongoing.— BillingsPD (@BillingsPD) July 4, 2022
