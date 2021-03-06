Photos: Crane called to stand up Caterpillar track

HELENA — Two lanes on Prospect Avenue were briefly closed on Friday morning due to an incident involving caterpillar tracks.

At around 9:30 a.m., dispatch received a call that a track on a semi truck trailer fell flat near the entrance to I-15 northbound. Thankfully, the track did not fall off the trailer, but a crane had to be called to stand and secure the near 30,000 pound piece once again.

A Montana Motor Carrier Service patrolman was close enough to see the incident and quickly called for the crane. He says the track fell because it wasn’t properly secured. The entire incident took about two hours to resolve and no one was hurt in the process.

The patrolman said the semi truck took its haul to a nearby yard to be reevaluated. The trailer did break from the track fall.