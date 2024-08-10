Photos: prepping for Trump rally in Bozeman

Former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee in the 2024 Presidential election, will host a rally in Bozeman on Friday, August 9, 2024.

In the video above, you can see photos of attendees outside the venue and some of the preparations happening inside and outside the arena.

This will be Trump's sixth visit to Montana in recent years. He campaigned in Billing as a candidate in May 2016, and as President hosted rallies in 2018 in Great Falls (July), Billings (September), Missoula (October), and Bozeman (November).