Pilot dies after small plane crashes into Flathead River

FLATHEAD RIVER — The Sanders County Sheriff’s Office says a plane crashed into the Flathead River east of the Perma bridge at around 8:45 a.m. on Sunday, October 2, 2022.

The Sheriff's Office determined the cause of the crash to be the plane striking power lines.

The Plains-Paradise Rural Fire District deployed their water rescue team and were able to get the pilot out of the plane.

The pilot was taken by EMS and flown to a hospital in Kalispell.

The Sanders County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to MTN that the pilot died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The name of the pilot has not been released. There is no word at this point on whether anyone else was on the plane.

Responding agencies include Sanders County Sheriff's Office, Tribal Law Enforcement, Tribal Fish Wildlife & Game, Plains-Paradise Rural Fire District, Plains Community Ambulance, Hot Springs Fire and EMS, Dixon QRU, Mission Valley Power, and Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks.

The crash is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board.



