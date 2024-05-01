Pilot in deadly Anaconda helicopter crash was a husband and father of three

BUTTE — The pilot who died in a helicopter crash in Anaconda on Friday, April 26, 2024, leaves behind his pregant wife and three sons, according to a fundraiser organized on the family's behalf.

A GoFundMe campaign for 28-year-old Justin Price says he "was a great loving father, with his kids and wife being his world."

Price was piloting a Bell 206 helicopter in the area of Anaconda’s smelter stack when it crashed about 7:45 a.m. on Friday.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Authority are investigating the crash.

An obituary for Price says he was born in Helena and grew up on the family ranch in Avon.

His wife Jessica was his "childhood sweetheart" who grew up on the neighboring ranch.

Price's flying career took them to Oregon and Alaska before returning to Montana.



Price has twin four-year-old sons, a two-year-old son, with his wife expecting their fourth, according to the fundraiser.

If you would like to donate, click here. Proceeds will go toward helping cover expenses for the family.