Plenty of options when it comes to Montana license plates

HELENA — Montana’s specialty license plate program works to support numerous non-profit agencies across the state. Last year, the program brought in more than $5 dollars for the non-profits.

In 2001 the 57th Montana Legislature passed an act allowing Montana’s Motor Vehicle Division to issue specialty plates. The first two plates offered were the Glacier National Park plate and the Lewis & Clark Bicentennial plate.

Any non-profit can apply to have its own plate. In addition to administration and production costs, the plates also require a donation to be given.

Currently, there are 235 specialty plates available and there’s an average of six to eight new designs introduced bi-annually.

Montana ranks as the fifth-highest in terms of the per-capita "custom" license plates in the country, while Maryland currently holds the #1 spot with more than 700 plate options.

The "Bird of Prey" design is the current number one specialty plate in Montana.

In 2019 the law changed in order to remove plates that weren’t receiving enough funding. The minimum requirement of plates sold is 400 sets annually, with current registration after three years since the plate’s inception.

Plates are reviewed at the beginning of every year. At the beginning of 2022, the following eight designs were discontinued.



Montana Fire Trustees

Belgrade Education Foundation

Montana Diva Foundation

Montana Community Development Corporation

Montana Youth and Family Camps

Rocky Mountain Student Scholarship

Recycle Montana

Richland Youth Hockey

If a plate goes out of commission, current owners of that plate must choose a new plate when they renew registration for that motor vehicle.

Laurie Bakri, Motor Vehicle Division administrator, says that the plate program does a lot to support non-profits throughout Montana.

“I think it's very important that the citizens have a way to support their organizations that they care about. And we're just really happy to be a part of that process where people can support their organization easily,” said Bakri.

Click here to visit the MVD website to learn more.