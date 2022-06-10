Plowing continues along Going-to-the-Sun-Road; weather a concern

WEST GLACIER – Snow plowing is continuing along Glacier National Park’s iconic Going-to-the-Sun Road.

Crews on the west side have managed to clear a snow slide that happened at the Triple Arches over the Memorial Day weekend and now almost made it to Rim Rocks.

Going-to-the-Sun Road remains closed between Avalanche Campground and Jackson Glacier Overlook.

Meanwhile, the east side crews have cleared up to No Stump Point and are working toward the East Tunnel.

MTN News

However, Park officials note that high avalanche danger combined with low visibility has caused delays and continues to be a concern.

There is also concern about rocks falling this weekend and into early next week due to a large amount of rainfall that is expected to hit Glacier National Park.

The Park has also unveiled newly updated status web pages.

Trail status webpage: https://home.nps.gov/glac/planyourvisit/trailstatusreports.htm

Road status, hiker/biker closure and snowplow status page: https://www.nps.gov/glac/planyourvisit/directions.htm

Campgrounds: https://www.nps.gov/glac/planyourvisit/camping.htm

