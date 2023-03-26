Plows trying to keep up with spring snowstorm in Bozeman

BOZEMAN — Drivers were met with mounds of snow trying to get around Bozeman today.

Residential roads will not be plowed for days, as the Bozeman Street Department is still working on getting arterial roads cleared.

“We’ll start residential plowing on Monday morning," Assistant Street Superintendent Matt Workman said. "It’s going to be long and tedious before we get them all done, but it will be started first thing.”

The crews have been plowing for nearly 15 hours and over 500 miles in the time since they started early Saturday morning.

"We’ve had guys lined up since 3 am and we called in extra guys as the amount was pretty shocking this morning," Workman explained.

As the snow continues, so do they. Today the street department has had five plow trucks and four motor graters deployed since their start to make the roads driveable. Despite their efforts, the continuity of the storm has made it hard for some road conditions to be clear.

“So I’ve got more guys coming in this afternoon to keep plowing operations going until this evening, and I’ve got another crew coming in at 3 a.m. tomorrow to keep the roads open,” Workman said.

For those looking to drive over the next couple of days and shovel their own sidewalks and driveways, there are some tips to follow!

“Make sure you clean off all your windows and snow off the top of your car. Please do not throw it into the street, throw it into your yard. You know, it's extra moisture, so your grass will be greener longer in the summertime, so that's the best spot to put the snow," Workman said.



