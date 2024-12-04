Police in standoff with armed man in Bozeman

BOZEMAN — Police are involved in a standoff with a man barricaded inside a residence in Bozeman.

According to police, the man is reportedly armed, and the situation began on Tuesday at about 6:45 p.m.

Police said at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday: "If you live adjacent to the residence (400 block of S. 20th Ave.) we strongly encourage you to evacuate."

There is no word at this point on what triggered the standoff.

Responding agencies include the Bozeman Police Department and the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, and their joint Special Response Team (SRT).



The public information officer with Bozeman Police told MTN News that Lewis & Clark County's SRT team was also called out on Wednesday morning to relieve the local team.

We will update you if we get more information.

