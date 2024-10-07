Police investigate deadly house fire in Billings

The Billings Police Department and Billings Fire Department responded to a house fire on Sunday shortly before 2:30 p.m in the 1000 block of North 25th Street.

Billings police investigate fatal house fire

A dead male was found inside the residence of 1002 N. 25th Street. The name of the person has not yet been released.

Witnesses say they heard a loud boom before seeing flames coming from the home.

Moderate damage to the home was reported.

Delores Phillips was home with her son across the street when the fire broke out.

"I heard bang! And when I looked around the wall, my son looked out the window and he said, 'Mommy, the house is on fire,' across the street,” said Phillips.

She and her son became immediately concerned for her neighbor. They and others around rushed over to help.

“My son took off across the street. Some more neighbors came running trying to kick the door open, and my son and another neighbor went around the back to try to get in,” said Phillips.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News 1002 North 2th Street

First responders arrived soon after, but Phillips said the house was already engulfed in flames.

“We stood here and watched his drum set go up on fire. I mean, it was horrible. Then we heard [what sounded] like bullets going off. We're not sure what it was,” said Phillips.

Billings Police, Fire, and the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms were on scene.

An investigation is still ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.