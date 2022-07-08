Police investigate report of 'suspicious activity' near Missoula College

(UPDATE, 4:42 pm) Police are clearing the area of East Broadway and Van Buren.

The suspicious activity report began at around 2:40 P.M. according to a social media post by Missoula police.

The post said police and detectives were able to determine the report to be false. There is no threat to the public.

A similar incident happened on Friday in Great Falls, as the University of Providence was evacuated due to a bomb threat - click here for details .



(UPDATE, 4:22 pm) Police say they are currently investigating a suspicious activity report in the 1200 block of East Broadway, but they won't say specifically what the activity is.

According to a Facebook post by the Missoula Police Department, the person who made the report did not provide many details to the 911 dispatcher.

Police are working with the few details provided to investigate the report and see if the report made is accurate.

Traffic was diverted on East Broadway between Van Buren in the 1300 block of East Broadway, but as of 4:30 pm, roads were clear.

Police will continue to be in the area.



(1st REPORT, 3:29 pm) Traffic is being diverted from East Broadway and Van Buren Friday afternoon.

Missoula Police spokeswoman Lydia Arnold says there is a police presence in the area of East Broadway and Van Buren for unconfirmed reports of suspicious activity.

Arnold said police are on the scene investigating the report and they have no additional information to release at this time.

We will update you if we get more information.



