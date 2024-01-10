Watch Now
Police investigating ‘suspicious’ death in Kalispell

<i>MTN News</i>
KALISPELL — The Kalispell Police Department is investigating the discovery of a body in the city in Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

Officers responded to the area of 18th Street East and Third Avenue East at about 2:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a suspected deceased person inside a building.

The Kalispell Police Investigations Division is at the scene investigating and the public is being asked to avoid the area.

No other details have been released at this point. We will update you if we get more information.

