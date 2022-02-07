Police investigating 'suspicious' death of teen at Billings hotel

BILLINGS — Police are investigating what they say is a "suspicious" death of a teenager at a Billings hotel.

Police said in a news release on Monday, February 7, 2022, that the investigation began Sunday at about 4:48 a.m. when officers were dispatched to a location on Swords Lane for a suspicious call.

When officers arrived they found a 20-year-old Billings man who had sustained an apparent gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken by ambulance to a medical facility for treatment.

About two hours later, at 6:38 a.m., officers were sent to the Country Inn & Suites at 231 Main Street for a welfare check regarding a male who possibly shot himself.

When officers arrived they located a 16-year-old boy deceased with an apparent gunshot wound.

During the investigation, officers determined that the incidents were related.

Both the 20-year-old and the 16-year-old are known to have an association with each other and there were other "circumstances present" related to the events. Police did not provide further details on those circumstances.

The death of the 16-year-old is being treated as suspicious, according to police.

Investigative efforts are focused on determining whether the fatal gunshot wound was self-inflicted or if there was criminal involvement.

At this point, there have been no charges or arrests.

Investigators have interviewed several witnesses, but officers are not looking for any other persons involved or suspects related to the investigation.

The name of the 16-year-old boy has not yet been released.

