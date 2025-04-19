Police officers were playing 'mid-shift bingo' while on duty in Bozeman

BOZEMAN — At a news conference on Friday, April 18, 2025, Bozeman Police Chief Jim Veltkamp released information about an investigation into 13 police officers who were playing a type of "bingo" while on duty.

“Two teams of patrol officers were engaged in a bingo competition, where success in the game hinged on whether they engaged on actions listed on the bingo card,” said Veltkamp.

He explained, “It did look like your standard bingo card. Then they filled in squares on the card of things that they wanted to see happen, or have happen. In order to check off that box on the bingo card.”

The bingo cards had several categories, including getting the lowest team score on a physical fitness test, and putting out a fire before the Bozeman Fire Department arrived.

But one category that concerned Bozeman police chief Jim Veltkamp was the types of arrests that were made, or calls that officers wanted to handle.

“An example of one of those was to do a search warrant on a car, which in itself, is one of their duties. The concern is if they manipulated anything in order to be able to search a car,” says Veltkamp.

The Chief says this game went on for 12 days until the command staff was made aware. At that time, the game was shut down.

An inquiry was conducted to determine there were no wrongful arrests or officers acting outside their normal duties.

“We conducted our own internal investigation, and then after that, the City Attorney's office conducted their own review,” says Veltkamp.

The Division of Criminal Investigation was not involved, but an external attorney was also contracted who reviewed all 24 cases that took place during the bingo time period.

“And concluded the same. That zero of the cases had been affected by the game,” Veltkamp added.

Although he says there were no affected cases, Veltkamp tells me there are some disciplinary actions taking place.

“The officers involved that had these cards handed to them? We had a lot of long conversations about this, and they were warned about how inappropriate this is. The supervisors who participated or had any knowledge of it, they were disciplined beyond that. But again, I can't talk about exactly what it was because it's a personnel issue,” says Veltkamp.

When asked what actions are being taken to prevent games like this, Veltkamp replied: training and education, along "with us continuing to have those discussions, and closer monitoring to ensure this will never happen again."

Interim City Manager Chuck Winn also spoke at the press conference and said he wanted to let the city of Bozeman know: “I apologize to Bozeman that this happened. We are fully committed to learn from it and ensure it, or anything like it, does not happen again."

The Gallatin County Attorney's Office released the following information: