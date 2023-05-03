Police release autopsy results for Jalen Williams

The Livingston Police Department has released the results of the final autopsy from the State Medical Examiner for Jalen Williams, who was found dead the morning of Friday, February 10, 2023 in a field off Highway 89 near Livingston.

Police said in a news release that the medical examiner ruled Williams's death as accidental and caused by hypothermia.

A heart condition and THC use were listed as contributing factors.

The release said the police department's investigation has closed with the results of the autopsy, but could be reopened if additional information warrants further investigation.

Below is a timeline of confirmed events of the morning of February 10, according to the police:



Witnesses have advised that Mr. Williams had not slept in the 48 hours before his death and was exhibiting abnormal behavior in the hours before he left the place at which he was residing. Those close to Mr. Williams have confirmed his history of insomnia.

Based on witness statements, Mr. Williams was believed to have left the place he was residing between 3:30 AM and 4:30 AM.

At approximately 5:00 AM, several neighbors in the area of South M Street reported to 911 a man yelling near the Girl Scout Camp. The witnesses described the male’s yelling as a “psychiatric episode,” not yelling as if the male was being harmed. Officers responded but were unable to locate the man .

At approximately 5:29 AM, a truck driver reported seeing a naked man running along US Highway 89 South. The man emerged from the dog park, just past Veteran’s Bridge, and was last seen running east on the shoulder of the westbound lane.

Given the temperatures, the first truck driver was concerned for the man's well-being and called a fellow truck driver who passed through the area minutes later. The second driver did not see the naked man and so the second truck driver did not call 911 until he saw a news article.

Mr. Williams’ body presented with a number of superficial scratches and scrapes, consistent with a nude person walking or running through a wooded area. The superficial injuries observed were not consistent with an assault nor were the injuries defensive in nature.

According to the Justice For Jalen site created by his family, Jalen moved to Montana to work on a ranch for the program Heroes & Horses.

The Park County Coroner and State Medical Examiner assisted the Livingston Police Department throughout the investigation.

No other details were released.



