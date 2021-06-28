Pondera County incident is being investigated

GREAT FALLS — Authorities are continuing to investigate an incident that happened in or near Valier on Friday. Very few details have been released at this point.

The investigation is being conducted by the Pondera County Sheriff's Office with assistance from the Division of Criminal Investigations of the Montana Department of Justice.

Pondera County Sheriff Robert Skorupa said, at last report, the victim in the case was in critical condition in an intensive care unit.

Sheriff Skorupa told KRTV on Monday: "As of right now we are still investigating and working with DCI on follow-up and interviews. There is no immediate danger to the community from the incident Friday. We believe this to be an isolated incident and we have had no further indication of events like this in the area."

