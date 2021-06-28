Watch
NewsMontana and Regional News

Actions

Pondera County incident is being investigated

items.[0].image.alt
MTN
valier montana map.jpg
Posted at 11:01 AM, Jun 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-28 13:04:43-04

GREAT FALLS — Authorities are continuing to investigate an incident that happened in or near Valier on Friday. Very few details have been released at this point.

The investigation is being conducted by the Pondera County Sheriff's Office with assistance from the Division of Criminal Investigations of the Montana Department of Justice.

Pondera County Sheriff Robert Skorupa said, at last report, the victim in the case was in critical condition in an intensive care unit.

Sheriff Skorupa told KRTV on Monday: "As of right now we are still investigating and working with DCI on follow-up and interviews. There is no immediate danger to the community from the incident Friday. We believe this to be an isolated incident and we have had no further indication of events like this in the area."

We will update you as we get more information.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

44 courses for just $119!