Woman dies in rollover crash near Wolf Point

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Highway Patrol reports that a Roosevelt County woman died in a one-car crash near Wolf Point on Wednesday.

The MHP says the 25-year-old woman was westbound on Highway 25 at around 3 pm.

The Honda Accord drifted across the center of the road and went off the south side of the road, rolled several times, and came to rest on its roof.

The woman died at the scene.

The MHP says road conditions were bare and dry at the time of the crash, and that drugs and/or alcohol are suspected factors.

The name of the woman has not yet been released.

We'll update you if we get more information.