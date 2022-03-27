Overnight fire at Lockwood refinery

Billings firefighters responded to a fire at the ExxonMobil refinery in Lockwood on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

Firefighters responded to the call before 11 p.m. Saturday and asked people to stay clear of the area.

ExxonMobil confirmed on Facebook that there was a fire in one of its units. Billings and Lockwood firefighters responded to the incident.

Witnesses told MTN News they heard an explosion, and estimated that flames shot up around 70 feet.

ExxonMobil provided this update at 1:34 a.m. on Sunday:

The fire was reported fully out at about 1:15 a.m. Sunday. We are now in the process of safely assessing the situation and letting the equipment cool. We offer a huge "Thank You" to Lockwood Fire Department, Billings Fire Department, the mutual aid partners from P66 and CHS refineries as well as the Yellowstone County Department of Emergency Services for also responding.

No one was injured and all employees and contractors have been accounted for. Officials will be making a full assessment of any damages and conducting an investigation to determine the case.

We will update you if we get more information.

TRENDING ARTICLES

