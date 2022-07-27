Possible human remains found in Bass Creek area

Bitterroot National Forest officials have confirmed with MTN News that possible human remains were found on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in the Bass Creek area.

Bitterroot National Forest spokesperson Tod McKay says a US Forest Service crew performing trail work in the Bass Creek area on the Stevensville Ranger District found the possible human remains at around 12 p.m. on Tuesday.

McKay tells MTN News the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office is currently in the area investigating.

MTN News has contacted the Sheriff's office for more details, but have not yet received a response.

We will update you if we get more information.



