Possible pipe bomb found in Flathead County

(UPDATE: 2:54 p.m.) Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino tells MTN News an explosive specialist dog that was called to the scene did indicate the presence of some sort of explosive device.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office Explosive Team has been called in to continue the investigation.

We will update you if we get more information.



(1st REPORT, 2:09 p.m.) Flathead County law enforcement is at the scene of a possible pipe bomb near the Old Steel Bridge east of Kalispell.

Sheriff Brian Heino tells MTN News that deputies are investigating after a person stumbled upon an alleged pipe bomb at around 1 p.m.

MTN News

Sheriff Heino says if they determine the item is dangerous, they will call in the Missoula County Sheriff's Office Explosive Team to continue the investigation.

People are asked to avoid the Old Steel Bridge area in Kalispell while the investigation continues.

We will update you when we get more information.