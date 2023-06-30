Watch Now
Possible search and rescue effort underway near Tower Rock State Park

Posted at 6:28 PM, Jun 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-29 20:29:54-04

GREAT FALLS — We have received reports of a possible search and rescue effort underway near Tower Rock State Park.

It's located between Cascade and Wolf Creek.

A witness says that there are several first-responder agencies at the scene, including Montana Highway Patrol, Cascade County Sheriff's Office, and Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks.

We are working to get information about the incident and will keep you updated.

