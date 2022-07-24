Power outage is affecting some residents in Cascade County

A power outage is reportedly affecting thousands of people Cascade County. KRTV was notified about the outage at about 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 24, 2022.

NorthWestern Energy confirmed the outage, saying that between 1,000 and 3,000 customers are affected.

A "customer" can refer to a household, apartment, or business, meaning that the number of people without power is higher than the reported number.

The NorthWestern Energy " outage map " indicates the area affected is in and around Vaughn, several miles northwest of Great Falls.

The utility company posted on Twitter: "NorthWestern Energy is aware of an outage in the Vaughn/Great Falls area. We have servicemen in route to make repairs. Thanks for your patience."

At this point, there is no word on the suspected cause of the outage, nor an estimate on when power will be restored.



