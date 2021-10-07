Power outage reported in and around Browning

GREAT FALLS — Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services reports that there is a power outage in and around Browning.

There is no word at this point on the cause of the outage.

BLES posted on Facebook at 9:15 p.m.:

We are aware of the blackout in browning and out lying areas! Please do not call dispatch unless it’s an emergency concerning the lights as you are tying up the phone lines. As far as we know it will be at least an hour before the power will come on. Thank you for your patience. We do have officers where stop lights are located trying to direct traffic at this time. Stay Home, Stay off the roads and stay safe!

Drivers should remember that all intersections should be treated as all-way stops.

