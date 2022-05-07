Powerful winds tip pickup truck on to deputy's vehicle

GREAT FALLS — Strong winds were a problem in some areas east of the Rocky Mountain Front on Friday, May 6th.

We received several reports of tipped vehicles, but no serious injuries have been reported.

A Toole County Sheriff's deputy had a close call, however, near mile marker 395 of I-15, several miles south of Sweetgrass.

The Sheriff's Office says that a pickup truck pulling a cargo trailer was blown over by the powerful winds, striking the back end of the deputy's patrol vehicle.

Both vehicles had one occupant, and neither was injured.

The Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook on Friday afternoon:

The high winds in Toole County are creating multiple hazardous driving conditions through out the County. If you are traveling or planning to travel on I-15 North of Shelby, please be aware that the visibility just South of Sunburst in the alkaline flats, ranges from ZERO to 15 feet. Please slow down and use extreme caution while driving through these areas. The Toole County Sheriff’s Office recommends turning your head lights and flashers on while in the low visibility areas to allow other vehicles see you easier.

Sustained winds of more than 50 miles per hour persisted throughout the day, with gusts exceeding 70 mph at times.



