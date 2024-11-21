Preparing for winter weather traveling conditions

With winter weather conditions on the way Montana drivers are encouraged to start preparing. Auto shops will soon start filling up with customers anxious to switch out their tires for snow tires.

“Because of our road conditions and the snow and everything. It's a madhouse here,” explained Mark Baune, the manager at Point S in Great Falls.

He said that his busy season is about to begin: “When the snow rush hits and there's a lot of snow, it is not unusual for us to have by 10:00 in the morning, have everything fill up.”

Starting on Friday, November 22, for most lower elevation Montana locations, winter weather conditions are on the way including freezing rain and snow accumulations. It’s important to start preparing now before the shops fill up and wait times become a reality.

The difference in all season and snow tires is simple – snow tires provide the better grip.



Baune explained, “They’re formulated so that it will stay soft and flexible down to 20 below zero. The softer rubber is the better gripping you got on the ground.”

The GFPD says that the single greatest cause of motor vehicle accidents as the weather changes is drivers operating their vehicles at speeds too fast for the current road conditions. What this means is, regardless of the roadway speed limit, the driver has the responsibility of ensuring their current speed is safe for the roadway they are currently driving on.

Things that can have an impact on safe winter driving are vehicle speed, snow/water/ice on the roadway, vehicle size and weight, and the condition of vehicle tires.

Give yourself time to travel, slow down, and give each other space on the roadway.



Check the Montana Department of Transportation website before you hit the road to find out which roads are snow-covered, which ones have ice and/or slush, and if any roads are closed.

Keeping an emergency kit in your vehicle is important - recommended items include:



Jumper cables

Flares or reflective triangle

Ice scraper

Car cell phone charger

Blanket

Map

Cat litter or sand (for better tire traction)

MDT provides the following safety information:

Allow extra time to get to your destination. Clean off your car. Keep windows, mirrors and lights clear of snow and ice. Turn off cruise control. Always buckle up. Slow down in poor visibility conditions. Maintain a safe distance behind other vehicles. Expect ice on bridges and in shady spots. Don't pass snowplows unless it's absolutely necessary. Prepare your vehicle for winter driving at the start of the season. Check to be sure all four tires are in good condition. Don't wait until the last minute to get snow tires mounted. Keep an emergency travel kit in your car.

When you encounter a snowplow:

Don’t crowd the plow.

Plow drivers have limited visibility so don’t assume your vehicle is in view.

Maintain a safe distance behind the snowplow.

Plows aren't just removing snow. They may also be spreading sand or deicer on the road.

Be patient—never pass through a white out.

The driver will pull over when it is safe to do so to allow vehicles to pass.

Slow down.

Plows are large and move slower than highway speeds. It is difficult to judge distance when approaching the plow so slow down immediately to avoid a collision.