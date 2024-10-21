GREAT FALLS — As the crisp autumn air settles in, it's a good time to start thinking about how to get your home ready for the cold winter months. While raking leaves might be the first task that comes to mind, there are many other important steps to take to ensure your home remains safe, warm, and energy-efficient throughout the winter season.

Preparing Your Home for Winter: Tips to Stay Warm and Safe

1. Heating Systems: Stay Warm Efficiently

When the freezing temperatures hit, a well-functioning heating system becomes your best friend. Montana winters can be harsh, so it’s crucial to ensure your heating system is in top shape. Start by replacing your furnace filter regularly to prevent your heater from getting overworked.

Dennis “Zeke” Zaremski, President of AT Klemens & Son, advises homeowners to schedule a professional HVAC inspection well before winter arrives. “Have your furnaces serviced at least once a year and ideally a couple of months before heating season. When winter hits, technicians get buried in calls, so it’s better to be proactive,” Zaremski explained.

For those with a fireplace or wood-burning stove, don’t forget to clean and inspect these systems to ensure they are functioning safely.

2. Plumbing: Prevent Freezing Pipes

Frozen pipes are a major concern during winter, and they can cause expensive damage if not addressed early.

To avoid this, insulate exposed pipes in vulnerable areas like basements, attics, or garages.

Zaremski also stresses the importance of checking and maintaining heat tapes, which are essential for preventing pipes from freezing in extremely cold temperatures.



“If you have a pipe that needs heat tape, make sure it’s working, and if it’s not taped or insulated, get that taken care of," he said.

In addition, make sure to disconnect garden hoses and shut off outdoor waterlines if possible. During especially cold nights, let indoor faucets drip to prevent pressure buildup that can lead to bursting pipes.

3. Roof and Gutter Maintenance: Protect Your Home from Water Damage

Before the first snowfall, take time to clean out your gutters. Debris like leaves and twigs can cause clogs that lead to ice dams, which prevent water from draining properly.

As snow melts, these dams can cause water to back up and potentially leak into your home.

Inspect your roof for any loose or damaged shingles that could allow water to seep in when snow starts to melt.

4. Emergency Kit: Be Prepared for Winter Storms

Winter storms can bring unexpected power outages or leave you snowed in, so it’s important to have an emergency kit ready.

Stock up on essential supplies like flashlights, batteries, bottled water, non-perishable food, and blankets.

These items will be invaluable if you're ever in a situation where you can’t leave your home or the power goes out.

Final Thoughts: A Safe and Comfortable Winter Starts with Preparation

By taking these steps now, you’ll be well on your way to a safe and comfortable winter. Preparing early ensures your home remains warm and protected, and it can save you from costly repairs down the line.

Stay ahead of the cold and make winterization a priority this season.

