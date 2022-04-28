Prescribed burn underway NE of Helena

GREAT FALLS — The Helena-Lewis & Clark National Forest is conducting a prescribed burn on Thursday, April 28, 2022, northeast of Helena.

The agency says it plans to burn between 100 and 300 acres in the York/Nelson area (Bull Sweats Unit 5).

People in York and Nelson will likely see and smell smoke, and people in the Helena Valley will see smoke northeast of town in the Big Belt Mountains.

A weather system is anticipated to come in between 4-6 pm on Thursday, so work is scheduled to be wrapped up before then.

The agency says this work supports forest health by recycling nutrients into the soil, supporting mature trees in continuing to grow strong, and providing abundant understory forage for wildlife.

Additionally, this work will remove excess ground fuels around the communities of York and Nelson.

You can check the status of scheduled burns - for any Montana county - on the Montana Burn Permit & Notification Service website by clicking here .



