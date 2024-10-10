MISSOULA — Law enforcement agencies, family members, and volunteers have searched for 23-year-old Jermain Charlo since she vanished in June 2018 from Missoula.

Now, six years after she disappeared, the CBS program "48 Hours" will feature never-before-seen images of Charlo in “Where is Jermain Charlo?”

Watch a preview:

PREVIEW: 48 Hours - Where is Jermain Charlo?

The episode will be broadcast on Saturday, October 12, at 9 p.m. on KRTV.

CBS Saturday Morning co-host and 48 Hours contributor Michelle Miller reports on Charlo’s disappearance and the search for answers to what happened.

As part of "48 Hours" reporting, the Missoula Police Department released security camera footage to help generate leads.

“Someone out there knows what happened to Jermain Charlo,” says Missoula Police Detective Guy Baker. “Jermain walks out of view … so maybe somebody saw something … that has never thought about contacting us. … So, if anybody has any information about that night or any aspect of this investigation. I encourage them to call me.”

In the video, Charlo is seen outside the Badlander Bar talking to Michael DeFrance, her ex and the father of her two children.



DeFrance told investigators that Charlo left her phone in his car, and he threw it away. He has not been named a suspect.

“I feel like I got this puzzle in front of me, but I don’t have all the pieces on the table quite yet,” says Baker. “One or two pieces could break this case.”

Jen Murphy, an educator and photographer who has joined numerous searches for Charlo, believes someone out there has answers: “Come forward. We know you’re there. Be brave.”

Charlo is a member of the Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes living on the Flathead Reservation.

