Preview: annual 'Patrollapalooza' at Showdown Montana

NEIHART — The Great Falls Ski Patrol makes sure everyone at Showdown stays safe and has a good experience. On February 25th, the third annual “Patrollapalooza” will be taking place, taking people behind the scenes to see everything the ski patrol does.



The Great Falls Ski Patrol invites everyone to their open house event, where they can take part in simulated high angle rescues, mountaineering, avalanche procedures, and a toboggan ride.

Every station comes with the opportunity to win Showdown merchandise, and there will be a grand prize drawing at the end of the day. The goal of Patrollapalooza is to help make the ski patrol less scary, so that if you ever need help on the mountain, you know you are in safe hands.

“Come and see what the ski patrol does besides helping hurt people and pulling them off the hill,” said Deb Huestis, a Great Falls Ski Patrol member. “We do a lot more when it comes to keeping the hill safe, so we have six stations that show various aspects of what we do on a regular basis.”

No sign up is necessary, just head to Showdown Montana after 11:00 A.M. on Sunday, February 25th.

More information and updates can be found on the Great Falls Ski Patrol’s Facebook page.

