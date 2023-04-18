Private island with mansion on Flathead Lake is still on the market

CROMWELL ISLAND - A majestic 350-acre privately-owned island is still for sale on Flathead Lake for a cool asking price of $72 million.

Hall & Hall Real Estate director Bill McDavid tells MTN News that Cromwell Island remains on the market despite receiving a good bit of interest from prospective buyers over the last year.

McDavid said Cromwell is the largest single-owned island on freshwater west of the Mississippi River.

The island contains nearly three miles of shoreline offering all-encompassing views of Wild Horse Island and the Mission Mountains.

McDavid said current owners of the island started building the main villa back in the 1990’s, influenced by 16th century French Architecture.

“The magnitude of the structure is reminiscent of Versailles,” added McDavid.

The villa remains unfinished on the inside, as the current owners re-purposed their focus on other projects across the country.

“It’s not built out right now, so a new owner could really create whatever floor plan they want with certain limitations, but it’s an open canvass in that respect,” said McDavid

McDavid envisions the property remaining as a private residence or being re-purposed into a luxury development. “I could easily see that happening.”

If you've got (approximately) $72 million dollars burning a hole in your pocket - or you happen to win a huge lottery jackpot - click here to learn more about the property.

