Progress continues on Chick-fil-A in Helena

HELENA — Work toward opening a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Helena continues.

Chris Brink, the director of community development for the City of Helena, said the project contractor is currently securing the site and preparing for construction.

Brink said Chick-fil-A is still going through the review process, but it is getting close to approval, and subcontractors are starting to apply for individual trade contracts.

Preliminary plans for a Chick-fil-A restaurant were submitted to the city back in October 2023.

The restaurant chain has not released a tentative opening date for the Helena location.

The Helena Chick-fil-A will be the fifth location in Montana; there are restaurants in Kalispell, Missoula, Bozeman, and Billings.

(APRIL 3, 2024) MTN News viewer Len Pruss wanted an update on Chipotle, Chick-Fil-A, and Panera. All three are working on plans for the Queen City.

Chipotle is scheduled to open at 3017 N. Sanders Street—near Planet Fitness, the US Foods Chef Store, and WinCo— in spring 2025. Chipotle is a fast-casual restaurant that serves burritos, tacos, salads, and more, and has locations in Kalispell, Missoula, Bozeman, Billings, and Great Falls.

Chick-fil-A submitted preliminary plans for a restaurant on N. Washington Street. and Skyway Drive in October 2023, but City of Helena officials say they have not heard from the chain recently.

MTN contacted Chick-fil-A for more information about plans in Helena and received the following statement: “While we are still very early in the process, Chick-fil-A is actively pursuing a new location in the Helena area. We hope to have the opportunity to serve the Helena community Chick-fil-A’s great food with remarkable service in the future.”

They have no set opening date for a location in Helena.

Finally, City of Helena officials are working with Panera on a Helena location at 1660 Vandelay Avenue, across from the Benefis Helena Specialty Center.

According to City of Helena Community Development Department director Chris Brink, Panera’s permit is still going through the review process. The city has given Panera comments and are awaiting responses and plan revisions.