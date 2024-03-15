Watch Now
Pyramid Mountain Lumber in Seeley Lake is shutting down

Pyramid Mountain Lumber officials site labor shortages, lack of housing, unprecedented rising costs, plummeting lumber prices, and the cost of living in Western Montana for its closure.
Posted at 9:00 AM, Mar 15, 2024
SEELEY LAKE — After providing jobs to the Seeley Lake community for 75 years, Pyramid Mountain Lumber, Inc. will shut down its operation this Spring.

In a news release on Thursday, March 14, 2024, Pyramid Mountain Lumber officials cite labor shortages, lack of housing, unprecedented rising costs, plummeting lumber prices, and the cost of living in Western Montana.

According to the news release, Pyramid's management group and Board of Directors worked on many of these issues for years to find a way to address these issues. They say despite their best efforts, they see no way out of this current situation.

Pyramid will cut off logs on March 31, 2024, run the log inventory through the sawmill, and surface and sell all lumber before auctioning the mill equipment.

According to their website, Pyramid Mountain Lumber has been family-owned and operated since 1949 and it is the oldest surviving family-owned and operated lumber mill in Montana.

We will update you if we get more information.

