Rain puts a damper on this Labor Day

Labor Day weekend is typically the perfect time to get out of the house and enjoy the nice weather as summer comes to an end.

People in the community enjoy getting outside to take in the beautiful views that Great Falls has to offer.

This year, we experienced some heavy rain in many areas of Montana, including here in Great Falls.

One of the more popular places to visit on Labor Day is Ryan Dam Island; usually, lots of people have picnics and do different activities around the area.

Labor Day is the last day for Ryan Dam Island to be open until Mother’s Day, but because of the chilly, rainy weather, there were hardly any people there.

KRTV/KXLH chief meteorologist Ryan Dennis said this rain is associated with two systems.

“We have an upper-level storm system currently working its way through the Northern Rockies that's located over Wyoming, and that's producing a lot of the rainfall,” said Dennis. “That rainfall has been enhanced by this cold front that has been working its way southward into north central Montana.”

