Rally held for Helena man shot by police after stabbing officer

Family and friends of a man who died after being shot by police in Helena conducted a peaceful rally on Monday, November 11, 2024.

Investigators have not yet officially released the identity of the man shot.

However, according to a longtime friend, Andrea Cross Guns, Paul Rolfes was the man who was fatally shot.

It happened at The Jesters Bar on Saturday, November 2nd.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

Police say while they were speaking with Rolfes, he brandished a knife at the officers.

Officers used non-lethal force first, attempting to subdue Rolfes with a Taser.

But after being Tased, police say he stabbed one of the officers, at which point officers shot Rolfes.

Monday's rally started on the Montana State Capitol lawn. It continued to the Law and Justice Center, Governor Greg Gianforte's home, and The Jesters Bar, where friends and family of Rolfes dropped off memorial items, including flowers and pictures.



Cross Guns says the gathering was meant to bring attention to how mental health crises are handled and to share the need for more mental health resources in Montana.

"I just don't see a reason for eight gunshots to be fired at him. I'm certainly not trying to downplay that an officer was injured, and we're very glad he's okay, but Paul is not okay. Paul is dead, and that's a forever sentence," said Cross Guns.

It is very important to remember that this is an ongoing investigation.

We contacted Helena Police Department and the Lewis & Clark County Sheriff's Office, but both said they could not speak due to the investigation.

More details will be released during the coroner's inquest, which has not yet been scheduled.

We will update you as we get more information.