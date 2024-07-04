Ranger in Yellowstone National Park shot; suspect is dead

GREAT FALLS — A law enforcement ranger in Yellowstone National Park was shot in what park officials described as a "significant" incident involving numerous law enforcement officers.

The shooting suspect is dead; the injured park ranger is in stable condition.

It happened at Canyon Village, which is south of Tower Falls in the northern part of the park.

Yellowstone officials said in a news release that there was a "significant law enforcement incident" at Canyon Village overnight and into Thursday morning.

Rangers responded to a report of a person with a firearm who was making threats.

When park rangers contacted the person, there was an "exchange of gunfire" between the person and the rangers.



One ranger was injured and taken to a nearby regional hospital, and is said to be in stable condition.

The suspect died; the name of the person has not yet been released.

The area around the Canyon Lodge complex is closed as authorities continue investigating.

Penny Preston - MTN News The area around the Canyon Lodge complex is closed as authorities continue investigating.

The FBI is leading the investigation with support from National Park Service special agents.

A visitor at Yellowstone posted on X: "Active shooting situation at Yellowstone National Park right outside of our hotel room at Canyon Villages. No information yet. Stuck in our hotel rooms."

No other details have been released at this point. We will update you when we get more information.