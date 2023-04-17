Ravalli County Sheriff's Office searching for missing man

HAMILTON - The Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding Justin Henderson, who was last seen on April 13, 2023.

Henderson, 31 years old, is a musician and a disabled military veteran with a history of mental health issues, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Henderson was last seen in the Florence area on Thursday. He was expected to meet up with his family at a baby shower in Wise River on Saturday, April 15, but he didn’t show up.

He was also planning to meet with a friend in the Butte area and attend a studio session this weekend, but his family and friends said he never arrived.

Henderson's mother told MTN News that her son frequently goes outdoors alone, but he communicates with someone before and after his nature trips.

Henderson told his mother on Thursday that he was planning to take a trip into nature on Friday, she said.

The family grew concerned and filed a missing persons report when Henderson didn't show up to any of his scheduled events on Saturday.

Deputies said Henderson drives a white 2020 Kia Optima sedan. A mushroom, mint guitar, and an orange were hanging from his car’s rearview mirror. The car also had temporary paper Texas license plates.

Henderson is 5' 11" tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He has brown eyes, a recently-shaved face with a goatee, and a bald head with a mandala tattoo on top.

Anyone with any information about Henderson is encouraged to call the Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office at 406-363-3033. You can also submit tips on the Ravalli County Sheriff’s app.



