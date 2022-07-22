Watch Now
Rebuilding of keelboat is underway in Fort Benton
Posted at 6:07 PM, Jul 21, 2022
Rebuild the keelboat "Mandan" recently got underway in Fort Benton.

The idea was brought about by the Fort Bend Community Improvement Association; the boat is a replica of the original, and was built for the 1952 movie "The Big Sky" - which was based on A.B. Guthrie's famous novel of the same name.

In the 1952 movie based on the book, the boat played a major role, and now, 70 years later, volunteers are spending time rebuilding the movie prop.

