Watch Now
NewsMontana and Regional News

Actions

Reconstruction complete of bridge destroyed by Denton wildfire

Bridge over wolf creek coming into Denton
MTN
Bridge over Wolf Creek coming into Denton<br/><br/>
Bridge over wolf creek coming into Denton
Fire in Denton, Montana
Denton residents survey damage after devastating fire
Denton residents survey damage after devastating fire
Wildfire near Denton in Fergus County
Posted at 1:23 PM, Jul 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-05 15:29:13-04

HELENA — The Montana Department of Transportation says the bridge that was destroyed by the West Wind Fire several months ago has been rebuilt.

The fire destroyed the wooden Wolf Creek Bridge on MT Highway 81, cutting off a primary access point to Denton from the west.

The MDT says the new bridge is structurally superior to the previous bridge. It is built of concrete, is fireproof, and has a life span estimated at more than 100 years.

The West Wind Fire erupted on December 1, 2021. Along with the bridge, the fire burned 10,000 acres, 25 primary residential structures, 18 secondary structures, and six commercial properties, including the town's grain elevators.

MDT will host a celebration on July 13 for the completion of the bridge and the Denton community's continued recovery.

The event will run from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Denton City Library.

MDT says it worked with Morrison Maierle engineers to design the replacement bridge and Frontier West on construction.

TRENDING NOW

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Donate today to help Montana recover