Reconstruction complete of bridge destroyed by Denton wildfire

HELENA — The Montana Department of Transportation says the bridge that was destroyed by the West Wind Fire several months ago has been rebuilt.

The fire destroyed the wooden Wolf Creek Bridge on MT Highway 81, cutting off a primary access point to Denton from the west.

The MDT says the new bridge is structurally superior to the previous bridge. It is built of concrete, is fireproof, and has a life span estimated at more than 100 years.

The West Wind Fire erupted on December 1, 2021. Along with the bridge, the fire burned 10,000 acres, 25 primary residential structures, 18 secondary structures, and six commercial properties, including the town's grain elevators.

AERIAL PHOTOS: Denton Fire Damage

MDT will host a celebration on July 13 for the completion of the bridge and the Denton community's continued recovery .

The event will run from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Denton City Library.

MDT says it worked with Morrison Maierle engineers to design the replacement bridge and Frontier West on construction.



TRENDING NOW

